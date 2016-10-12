BRIEF-Georgia Power restores power to over 308,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Matthew
* Has restored power to more than 308,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Matthew Source text for Eikon:
Oct 12 Sir Royalty Income Fund
* Sir Corp Announces closure of Far Niente, Four And Petit Four
* Sir Royalty Income Fund says expects to relocate most of staff from these three locations to other sir restaurants
* Sir Royalty Income says fund does not expect closure of far niente/four/petit four to have material impact on fund's distributable cash¹ or payout ratio for remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 ChargePoint Inc, the world's largest electric vehicle charging network, has asked a U.S. judge to order changes to Volkswagen AG's $2 billion agreement with the Justice Department to boost zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 Deutsche Bank will pay a $9.5 million penalty to settle civil charges that it failed to properly safeguard material non-public information generated by its research analysts and publishing an improper research report, U.S. regulators said Wednesday.