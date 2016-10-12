TABLE-U.S.-based stock funds post 2nd largest weekly outflows of 2016 -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Oct 12 Investors turned away from risk in the stock market, snatching the most cash from U.S.-based equity funds in five months during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The withdrawals came as investors tried to stomach fears over Brexit, the stability of Deutsche Bank AG and the timing of the next U.S. interest rate hike. The stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $11.8 billion in