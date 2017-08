Oct 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Cincinnati, OH's General Obligation debt upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-' on improved budgetary performance; New debt rated

* S&P on Cincinnati - "The upgrade reflects our view of the city's improved budgetary performance and very strong management"

* S&P on Cincinnati - The outlook is stable Source text (bit.ly/2dl1BOJ)