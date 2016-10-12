BRIEF-Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana- approval of stock repurchase
* Home federal bancorp, inc. Of louisiana announces approval of stock repurchase program and declaration of quarterly cash dividend
Oct 12 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier Communications Corp - on October 12, 2016, entered into a credit agreement for a $315 million senior secured term loan facility - SEC filing
* Frontier - proceeds of term loan have been used to repay Frontier's existing senior secured term loan under credit agreement dated as of Oct 14, 2011
* Frontier Communications Corp- final maturity date of credit agreement is October 12, 2021 Source: (bit.ly/2dMRIMW) Further company coverage:
* Alliant Energy reaches agreement with customer groups on proposed wind project
Oct 12 Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) said on Wednesday it returned the McDonald Island natural gas storage facility in San Joaquin County, California, to service on Aug. 5 after shutting the field in June due to small methane leaks at some wells.