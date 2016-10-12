FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) ltd says Damián Scokin will resign as CEO
October 12, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) ltd says Damián Scokin will resign as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd

* Ultrapetrol announces senior management transition

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd says Damián Scokin will resign from his role as chief executive officer, effective november 1

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd - Eduardo Ojea Quintana, chairman of Ultrapetrol's board of directors, has been selected to serve as chief executive officer

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd- announced today that Damián Scokin will resign from his role as chief executive officer, effective November 12016

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd - Damián Scokin will join company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
