10 months ago
BRIEF-Q & M Dental Group entered into several conditional share purchase agreements
October 12, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Q & M Dental Group entered into several conditional share purchase agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd :

* Group has entered into several conditional share purchase agreements for purposes of proposed restructuring

* JV entities acquisition will be funded internally

* Shenyang Xin Ao Hospital Management entered into conditional share purchase agreements

* Proposed spin-off and proposed listing will not result in material impact to financials of group

* Company is expected to hold a controlling interest of no more than 43.92% in Q & M Aoxin

* Group will remain viable and profitable subsequent to completion of proposed spin-off and proposed listing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

