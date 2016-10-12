FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunedison says got notice on Oct. 5 that U.S. SEC is conducting non-public, fact-finding investigation relating to co
October 12, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sunedison says got notice on Oct. 5 that U.S. SEC is conducting non-public, fact-finding investigation relating to co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sunedison Inc :

* On October 5, received a notice that United States SEC is conducting a non-public, fact-finding investigation relating to company

* In addition, received subpoenas from United States DOJ seeking information and documentation relating to various matters

* Company and board of directors intend to continue to cooperate fully with SEC and DOJ

* Got subpoena, seeking emails, electronic communications sent/got by current/former directors, officers of co, terraform power, terraform global Source text (bit.ly/2e8wFz3) Further company coverage:

