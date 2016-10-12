FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Deere reaches agreement to enable AG Leader to offer products sold by Precision Planting
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Deere reaches agreement to enable AG Leader to offer products sold by Precision Planting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Deere & Co

* Deere -Reached an agreement to enable AG Leader, a precision agriculture competitor, to offer products currently sold by Precision Planting

* Deere & Co says agreement is contingent on Deere completing acquisition of Precision Planting from Climate Corporation

* Agreement will provide AG Leader technologies and licenses necessary to manufacture and sell precision Planting Speedtube and related technology

* Deere & Co- Co anticipates AG Leader will sell Precision Planting components to Retrofit Deere and other brands of planters

* Deere & Co - Agreement is contingent on Deere completing acquisition of Precision Planting from Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.