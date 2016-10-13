FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cordlife commences consent solicitation exercise to seek approval of noteholders
October 13, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cordlife commences consent solicitation exercise to seek approval of noteholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cordlife Group Ltd :

* Ccommenced a consent solicitation exercise to seek approval of noteholders for certain proposals

* Proposes to provide a new financial covenant to trustee based on amount of cash and cash equivalents held by company

* Consent solicitation exercise by cordlife group limited in relation to s$120 million 4.90 per cent. Notes due 2017

* Company would like to have flexibility to redeem notes ahead of their scheduled maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

