PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 13
Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 12 Fitch:
* Fitch - reputation risk bigger than cost impact of Samsung recall
* Fitch - Impact of note 7 incident unlikely to be significant enough in itself to affect Samsung stable credit rating, which is supported by strong financial metrics
* Fitch - problems with the note 7 have raised long-term uncertainty about Samsung Electronics' handset operations
* Fitch - expect co's profit for next few quarters to be affected by loss of smartphone sales and additional expenses related to the note 7, such as legal claims
* Fitch - Note 7, other potential Samsung Electronics' handset customers may now chose Apple or mid-tier cos, if damage to Samsung and Galaxy brands is sustained
* Fitch - believes that the benefits of Samsung Electronics' diversified product portfolio have reduced its vulnerability to shock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Tim Sloan will not have much time to prepare his pitch for Wall Street.
TOKYO, Oct 13 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is likely to delay its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu due to fierce opposition from the Idemitsu founding family, people familiar with the matter said.