#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 13, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IOI Corporation responds to Greenpeace's report about policy violations in co's supply chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ioi Corporation Bhd :

* Responds to the Greenpeace report, referring to policy violations in IOI's third-party supply chain & recent "Stop The Haze" campaign

* "Fully committed to no deforestation, no planting on peat and no exploitation policies as stated in sustainable palm oil policy"

* "Does not have commercial relationship with Korindo , Austindo Nusantara, Goodhope, Eagle High and Indofood/Salim named in Greenpeace report"

* "Support our direct suppliers Wilmar, GAR, AAA and Musim Mas's move to further engage with or to stop purchasing from named companies"

* Says "IOI sources directly from TH plantations in Malaysia and not from their plantations in Indonesia"

* Says "we have decided to phase out TH plantations from our supply chain" Source text: (bit.ly/2dZ83MC) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
