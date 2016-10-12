BRIEF-ITT Educational Services says unable to file form 10-Q
* Unable to file form 10-Q for quarter ended Sept 30 by filing deadline and will not file 10-Q within 5-day extension
Oct 12 Georgia Power:
* Georgia Power continues to make progress on ash pond closures
* Closure of one ash pond is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2016, one pond in Q1 2017, and other three to be completed by Q1 2018
* Lonestar resources -on oct 6, board increased size of board to eight members and appointed henry ellis to board
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 12 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it believes a small plane crash in East Hartford, Connecticut, was due to an intentional act and is transferring the investigation to the FBI.