BRIEF-Twin Butte Energy Ltd sales and investment solicitation process

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd sales and investment solicitation process
* Twin Butte Energy -on September 1, court granted order appointing FTI Consulting Canada as receiver and manager
* Twin Butte Energy -in addition, on October 11, court approved process permitting receiver to proceed with sale and investment solicitation process for co
* Twin butte energy - FTI Consulting Canada, Peters & Co Ltd, CIBC World Markets Inc are seeking offers to purchase, restructure or recapitalize co