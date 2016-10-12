BRIEF-Alliant Energy reaches deal with customer groups on proposed wind project
* Alliant Energy reaches agreement with customer groups on proposed wind project
Oct 12 Man Group Plc
* Reports 5.75 pct passive stake in PCM Inc as of Oct 5 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2esQWDr) Further company coverage:
* Alliant Energy reaches agreement with customer groups on proposed wind project
Oct 12 Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) said on Wednesday it returned the McDonald Island natural gas storage facility in San Joaquin County, California, to service on Aug. 5 after shutting the field in June due to small methane leaks at some wells.
* Marksmen announces third quarter production results for davis-holbrook #1 oil well in Pickaway County, Ohio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: