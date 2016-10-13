BRIEF-Yestar International updates on share transfer agreement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Yestar International Holdings Company Ltd :

* Purchaser, vendors and target company entered into share transfer agreement

* Yestar international holdings company ltd - deal for consideration of rmb336 million

* Yestar international holdings company - consideration is to be satisfied by cash by way of internal cash resources and/or available banking facilities.

* Yestar international holdings - transaction in relation to acquisition of 70% equity interest in guangzhou hongen medical diagnostic technologies co