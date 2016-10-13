BRIEF-Wilex 9-month net loss widens to 4.1 mln euros

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wilex AG :

* In first 9-month generated sales revenue and income totaling 2.3 million euros ($2.58 million), down 21 pct compared to previous year (2.9 million euros)

* At 4.1 million euros, Wilex group's net loss for first nine months of financial year increased year-on-year from 3.5 million euros as a result of lower sales revenue

* There is no change to guidance for Wilex Group for current financial year issued at end of march 2016

* Based on current planning company's financing has been secured into Q2 of 2017