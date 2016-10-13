FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs H1 net profit up at 62.6 million euros
October 13, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs H1 net profit up at 62.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 profit for period was 62.6 million euros ($70.12 million) (H1 prior year: 43.9 million euros)

* Expects group revenue in full 2016/17 financial year to show moderate growth

* Operating profit (EBIT) now is projected to increase significantly in FY 2016/2017

* Total investment across three business segments in financial year, at approximately 129 million euros, will again exceed depreciation of about 85 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

