BRIEF-Pioneer Food says in talks with CIPC over annual returns disclosure issues

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Limited

* Jse: Pfg - Voluntary Announcement

* Refer to CIPC news published in media on 11 oct that implicates co,others in under-disclosing certain turnover values in annual return submissions to CIPC

* Pioneer Foods has been engaging CIPC since receipt of initial communication from them in August 2016

* Amount due to CIPC was r3000 together with penalties of r1000. Payment process was already initiated on 28 September 2016