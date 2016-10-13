BRIEF-ICAP buys Abide Financial to boost regulatory reporting business

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Icap Plc

* Icap, the markets operator and provider of post trade risk mitigation and information services, announces today that it has acquired abide financial

* Abide will become a subsidiary of ICAP's Post Trade Risk and Information (PTRI) division. Collin Coleman, Abide's CEO, will report to Jenny Knott, CEO of PTRI.

* Abide acts as a reporting hub for EMIR, Approved Reporting Mechanism for MiFID and a Regulatory Reporting Mechanism for REMIT.

* Abide is currently awaiting ESMA's approval to become a Trade Repository and is developing its MiFiD II offering.

* Transaction has been led by euclid opportunities, icap's investment arm focused on emerging fintech companies. Euclid made a strategic investment in abide in july 2015.

* Financial terms were undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)