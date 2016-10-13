FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-ICAP buys Abide Financial to boost regulatory reporting business
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ICAP buys Abide Financial to boost regulatory reporting business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Icap Plc

* Icap, the markets operator and provider of post trade risk mitigation and information services, announces today that it has acquired abide financial

* Abide will become a subsidiary of ICAP's Post Trade Risk and Information (PTRI) division. Collin Coleman, Abide's CEO, will report to Jenny Knott, CEO of PTRI.

* Abide acts as a reporting hub for EMIR, Approved Reporting Mechanism for MiFID and a Regulatory Reporting Mechanism for REMIT.

* Abide is currently awaiting ESMA's approval to become a Trade Repository and is developing its MiFiD II offering.

* Transaction has been led by euclid opportunities, icap's investment arm focused on emerging fintech companies. Euclid made a strategic investment in abide in july 2015.

* Financial terms were undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.