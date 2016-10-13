FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Game Digital says full-year adj. pretax profit down to 15.6 mln stg
#Casinos & Gaming
October 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Game Digital says full-year adj. pretax profit down to 15.6 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc :

* Says final results for 53 week period ended 30 july 2016

* Says adjusted ebitda for 53 week period of £28.0 million (2015: £46.9 million)

* Says results impacted by challenging uk console market

* Says final dividend per share of 1.75 pence (£3.0 million) proposed by board

* Trading for first 10 weeks of year has been in line with group plans

* We remain encouraged by line-up of new games as well as exciting console and vr launches scheduled for release over our peak period and next 12 months

* Adjusted profit before tax declined to £15.6 million (2015: £38.0 million)

* Statutory profit before tax (after exceptional and adjusting items) of £4.1 million (2015: £25.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

