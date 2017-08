Oct 13 (Reuters) - Creades AB (publ) :

* Q3 operating profit 289 million Swedish crowns ($33.51 million) versus 35 million crowns year ago

* Net Asset Value (NAV) up by 7 percent since year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)