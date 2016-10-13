FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics America expands recall of Galaxy Note7 devices to include original and replacement devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics America Inc:

* Samsung Electronics America Inc expands recall of Galaxy Note7 devices to include original and replacement devices

* Samsung Electronics America -expansion of Galaxy Note7 recall to include original and replacement devices sold in us before and after Sept 15

* Samsung Electronics America - decision to include new galaxy note7 replacement devices as part of expanded recall was made after co stopped production, sale, exchange of product on oct 10

* Samsung Electronics America -owners of galaxy note7 devices can exchange their phone for another samsung smartphone device, or receive a refund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

