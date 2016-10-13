FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Samsung expands recall of Galaxy Note7 smartphones
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Samsung expands recall of Galaxy Note7 smartphones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Samsung expands recall of galaxy note7 smartphones based on additional incidents with replacement phones

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - about 1.9 million (this includes the 1 million galaxy note7s recalled on September 15, 2016 )

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - recall involves all Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphones

* U.S. CPSC - Samsung received 96 reports of batteries in note7 phones overheating in U.S., including 23 new reports since Sept 15 recall announcement

* U.S. CPSC - Samsung has received 13 reports of burns and 47 reports of property damage associated with note7 phones

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - about 1.9 million units recalled (this includes the 1 million galaxy note7s recalled on Sept 15, 2016 ) Source text - bit.ly/2de7Hx0 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
