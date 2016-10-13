Oct 13 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Samsung expands
recall of galaxy note7 smartphones based on additional incidents
with replacement phones
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - about 1.9
million (this includes the 1 million galaxy note7s recalled on
September 15, 2016 )
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - recall involves
all Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphones
* U.S. CPSC - Samsung received 96 reports of batteries in
note7 phones overheating in U.S., including 23 new reports since
Sept 15 recall announcement
* U.S. CPSC - Samsung has received 13 reports of burns and
47 reports of property damage associated with note7 phones
Source text - bit.ly/2de7Hx0
