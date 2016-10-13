FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 production halt is credit negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 production halt is credit negative

* Moody's - the production halt and recall is likely to reverse improving profitability at samsung's it and mobile communications (im) segment

* Moody's-Samsung production halt and product recall are credit negative, but strong financial profile supports a1 senior unsecured rating,stable outlook

* Moody's-Expects cash costs of production halt and recall will exceed original estimate of krw1.0-krw1.5 trillion ($900 million-$1.4 billion) when recall started

* Moody's - the initial recall, followed by the production halt, threaten to have a more lasting negative effect on the Samsung brand Source text - bit.ly/2de91jL Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
