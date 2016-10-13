Oct 13 Moody's:
* Moody's - Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 production
halt is credit negative
* Moody's - the production halt and recall is likely to
reverse improving profitability at samsung's it and mobile
communications (im) segment
* Moody's-Samsung production halt and product recall are
credit negative, but strong financial profile supports a1 senior
unsecured rating,stable outlook
* Moody's-Expects cash costs of production halt and recall
will exceed original estimate of krw1.0-krw1.5 trillion ($900
million-$1.4 billion) when recall started
* Moody's - the initial recall, followed by the production
halt, threaten to have a more lasting negative effect on the
Samsung brand
