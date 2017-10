Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd

* Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit 972.5 million rupees

* Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net sales 9.14 billion rupees

* Cyient Ltd - consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 994.3 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.72 billion rupees

* Cyient Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 864 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dLFlhD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)