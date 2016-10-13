FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Conn's Inc announces closing of sale of class C notes from March 2016 securitization transaction
October 13, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Conn's Inc announces closing of sale of class C notes from March 2016 securitization transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Conn's Inc :

* Conn's, Inc. Announces closing of sale of class C notes from March 2016 securitization transaction

* Conn's Inc - face amount of class C notes sold is approximately $70.5 million

* Conn's Inc - Conn's received upfront proceeds with respect to notes of approximately $71.5 million, net of transaction costs

* Conn's Inc - class C notes were issued with a 12% coupon rate

* Conn's Inc- residual equity will continue to be retained by an affiliate of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
