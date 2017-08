Oct 13 (Reuters) - Combined Motor Holdings Ltd :

* Financial results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016

* Six-month revenue 5.26 bln rand vs 5.51 bln rand year ago

* Six-month headline EPS 116.6 cents vs 98.2 cents year ago

* Proposed a dividend of 55 cents per share, up 18 pct on last year