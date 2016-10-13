FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jupiter assets under management rise 9 percent to $50 bln
#Corrections News
October 13, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jupiter assets under management rise 9 percent to $50 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage in headline, no change to text)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc

* Overall net inflows for quarter were £789 million, resulting in total aum at 30 september 2016 of £40.4 bln ($50.24 billion).

* Net mutual fund inflows of £767 million in three months to 30 september 2016

* Net segregated mandate inflows of £31 million in three months to 30 september 2016

* Our mutual fund franchise delivered a strong quarter with net inflows of £0.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8042 pounds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
