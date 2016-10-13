FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Findel expects to deliver FY results in line with current expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 13, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Findel expects to deliver FY results in line with current expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Findel Plc :

* Post-Close trading statement and update

* Group has recorded a good sales performance in first half with overall sales on a like-for-like basis c.6% ahead of prior year

* Within express gifts, like-for-like product sales for half-year were 12 pct ahead

* Findel education has seen an improved trading performance in Q2, which is business' peak period due to commencement of new school year

* Encouraging performance underpins our confidence in group's ability to deliver full-year results in line with current expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
