10 months ago
BRIEF-Zemaitijos Pienas to change par value of shares from EUR 0.29 to EUR 1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 13, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Zemaitijos Pienas to change par value of shares from EUR 0.29 to EUR 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Zemaitijos Pienas AB :

* Board proposes extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to change par value of the shares of the company from 0.29 euro to 1 euro

* Board proposes instead of 48,375,000 ordinary shares with a par value of 0.29 euro each to issue 14,028,ordinary shares with a par value of 1 euro

* Shares will be distributed to the shareholders of the company in proportion to the amount of the shares held by them

* Board proposes to increase the number of board members of the company from 5 to 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

