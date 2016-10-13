FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novabase sells IMS business to Vinci Energies Portugal
#IT Services & Consulting
October 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Novabase sells IMS business to Vinci Energies Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Novabase SA :

* Sells Infrastructures & Managed Services business (IMS business) to Vinci Energies Portugal SGPS SA for 38.4 million euros ($43.01 million)

* Says the operation through the sale of the shares representing the whole share capital of Novabase IMS-Infrastructures & Managed Services SA and two other companies to which the IMS Business developed by Novabase Digital TV-Engenharia de Sistemas para TV Interactiva SA and by Novabase Servicos-Servicos de Gestao e Consultoria SA will be transferred Source text: bit.ly/2dZiHmI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
