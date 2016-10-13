BRIEF-Novabase sells IMS business to Vinci Energies Portugal

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Novabase SA :

* Sells Infrastructures & Managed Services business (IMS business) to Vinci Energies Portugal SGPS SA for 38.4 million euros ($43.01 million)

* Says the operation through the sale of the shares representing the whole share capital of Novabase IMS-Infrastructures & Managed Services SA and two other companies to which the IMS Business developed by Novabase Digital TV-Engenharia de Sistemas para TV Interactiva SA and by Novabase Servicos-Servicos de Gestao e Consultoria SA will be transferred Source text: bit.ly/2dZiHmI

