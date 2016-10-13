BRIEF-Parkson Retail signs equity transfer agreement with Zriver Capital Investment Management

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Parkson Retail Group Ltd

* vendor, company, purchasers and purchasers parent have entered into equity transfer agreement

* Vendor, company, purchaser a, purchasers parent and disposal company have entered into loan transfer agreement

* Consideration in amount of rmb1.67 billion for transfer of sale equity

* vendor is parkson retail development co (unit of co); purchasers parent is Zriver Capital Investment Management limited

* purchasers are Shenzhen Qianhai Tulan Investment Centre, Shanghai Changkun Investment Management