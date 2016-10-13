FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-WSE to raise 120 mln zlotys through series D, E bond issue
#Financials
October 13, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-WSE to raise 120 mln zlotys through series D, E bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Its management resolves to issue 1.2 million of series D, E bonds of a 100 zloty ($26.2) nominal value each

* To issue series D bonds of the total nominal value not bigger than 60 mln zlotys, and series E of the total nominal value not bigger than 60 mln zlotys

* The bonds redemption date shall be Jan. 31, 2022, and they will bear a floating interest rate equal to the Wibor 6M referance rate plus a margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
