Oct 13 Timmins Gold Corp :

* Timmins Gold reports production of 24,052 gold ounces for the third quarter of 2016

* Timmins Gold Corp - on pace to meet current guidance of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces for 2016

* Timmins Gold Corp - company also announced extension of mining at San Francisco mine into 2023