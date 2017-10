Oct 13 (Reuters) - Motif Bio Plc

* Motif Bio Plc sees IPO of 42.5 million ordinary shares including in form of American depositary shares - SEC filing

* Motif Bio intends to use about $20.5 million of IPO proceeds to fund expenses to be incurred in conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials of Iclaprim