BRIEF-ICC Holdings files for IPO of up to 3.7 mln shares of common stock for sale at $10 per share
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICC Holdings files for IPO of up to 3.7 mln shares of common stock for sale at $10 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ICC Holdings Inc :

* ICC Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to 3.7 million shares of common stock for sale at price of $10.00 per share

* ICC Holdings - files for IPO in connection with conversion of Illinois casualty company from mutual to stock form of organization

* ICC Holdings - immediately following conversion, will acquire all of newly issued shares of illinois casualty common stock

* ICC Holdings says griffin financial group llc underwriting the IPO

* ICC Holdings - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2e3ByKv)

