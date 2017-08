Oct 13 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Drug producer, Celon Pharma's IPO-CEL.WA, 15 million series B shares will be admitted to trade on the WSE main market as of Oct. 17

* Celon Pharma's shares to be traded under short name CLNPHARMA-PDA and ticker CLNA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)