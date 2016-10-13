BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged
Oct 13 Kellogg Co :
* Kellogg Company enters into agreement to acquire Ritmo Investimentos, controlling shareholder of iconic Brazilian food company Parati
* Kellogg Co - purchase price is R$1.38 billion, or roughly US$429 million
* Kellogg Co - deal will be an all-cash transaction.
* Kellogg Co - Kellogg intends to reduce its expected share repurchases in 2016 to $450-550 million, versus previous guidance of $700-750 million.
* Kellogg Co - acquisition is expected to be accretive on both comparable and reported EPS in 2018 and thereafter
* Kellogg Co - in 2016 and 2017, deal is expected to be neutral to comparable-basis EPS
* Says Parati Group net sales are expected to be about R$600 million or about $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines
* Insys Therapeutics reports preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for the third quarter 2016