BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged
Oct 13 Newmarket Gold Inc
* Says quarterly Newmarket Gold consolidated gold production of 55,794 ounces
* Says on track to deliver full year production guidance between 225,000 - 235,000 ounces
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines
* Insys Therapeutics reports preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for the third quarter 2016