10 months ago
October 13, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson and Partner acquire Multifamily Community for $90 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc :

* Kennedy Wilson and Partner acquire multifamily community in seattle, WA for $90m

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - acquisition funded by recent disposition as capital recycling continues

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - deal for $90 million

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - company and its equity partner invested $38 million of equity, of which company's share is 51%

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - partnership also secured a 10-year loan of $53 million through Freddie Mac at a rate of libor + 2.11%

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - company and its equity partner invested $38 million of equity for deal, of which company's share is 51 percent

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc- acquisition was primarily funded by company and its equity partner with $24 million of net proceeds from sale of reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

