Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc :

* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) and Regeneron enter into strategic collaboration to develop sustained release formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of wet AMD and other serious retinal diseases

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - eligible to receive up to $305 million in milestone payments in addition to royalties on potential future net sales