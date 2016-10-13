FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics amends phase 3 clinical trial
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics amends phase 3 clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc :

* TG Therapeutics Inc. Amends genuine phase 3 clinical trial to accelerate study completion by revising primary endpoint to overall response rate

* TG Therapeutics Inc- enrollment expected to be completed before year end 2016 with top-line data available in first half of 2017

* TG Therapeutics - if results of revised genuine study are positive, plans to file a bla for accelerated approval based on outcome of pre-BLA meeting

* FDA agrees that overall response rate (orr) data from revised genuine study can be used to request pre-BLA meeting

* TG Therapeutics - amendments expected to save co more than $10 million over next 2 years, and allow company to focus its resources on unity-CLL program

* TG Therapeutics Inc- company believes it could file a BLA in first half of 2018

* TG Therapeutics Inc - target enrollment for genuine phase 3 trial has been reduced to approximately 120 randomized patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.