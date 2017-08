Oct 13 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :

* Q3 gold production at 53,986 ounces and gold sales of 54,393 ounces for US$71.3m in gold revenue

* Gold production for Q4 forecast to be 52,000 to 57,000 ounces

* Expects to produce between 106,000 and 111,000 oz for H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))