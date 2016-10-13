FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bempedoic Acid Global phase 3 clinical program to include patients on any Statin at any dose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc :

* Bempedoic acid global phase 3 clinical program to include patients on any statin at any dose

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - top-line results from 1002-035 demonstrated eight-week study met its primary endpoint

* Esperion Therapeutics - "focused on initiating both bempedoic acid global phase 3 efficacy program, cardiovascular outcomes study before year-end"

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says also announced positive top-line results from its phase 1, open-label, clinical pharmacology study (1002-037)

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc- bempedoic acid appeared to be safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
