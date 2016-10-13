FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Denison says to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Denison says to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp

* Announces transaction to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium Corp.

* Says under terms of agreement, ALX will retain a 20 percent interest in property

* Company acquires an immediate 80 percent ownership in entire property in exchange for issuance of 7.5 million Denison common shares to ALX

* Says if Denison does not meet $3.0 million work commitment, ALX's interest will increase from 20 percent to 25 percent

* 36 months after effective date of deal, parties to form JV, where material decisions to be carried by vote representing 51 percent ownership interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
