BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged
Oct 13 Denison Mines Corp
* Announces transaction to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium Corp.
* Says under terms of agreement, ALX will retain a 20 percent interest in property
* Company acquires an immediate 80 percent ownership in entire property in exchange for issuance of 7.5 million Denison common shares to ALX
* Says if Denison does not meet $3.0 million work commitment, ALX's interest will increase from 20 percent to 25 percent
* 36 months after effective date of deal, parties to form JV, where material decisions to be carried by vote representing 51 percent ownership interest
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines
* Insys Therapeutics reports preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for the third quarter 2016