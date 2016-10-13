FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct
October 13, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says IFRS Q2 FY17 revenue at INR 292.84 billion up 7.8% y-o-y

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says IFRS Q2 FY17 net profit at INR 65.86 billion up 8.8% y-o-y

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says Ind AS Q2 FY17 revenue at INR 292.84 billion up 7.8% y-o-y

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says Ind AS Q2 FY17 net profit at INR 65.86 billion up 8.4% y-o-y

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 62.93 billion rupees

* India's TCS -consol net profit attributable to shareholders in sept quarter last year was INR 60.73 billion as per Ind-AS;consol income from operations was INR 271.65 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2dUQsEj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

