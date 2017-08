BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure announces solar land acquisition from Recurrent Energy

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners announces $73 million utility-scale solar land acquisition from Canadian solar subsidiary Recurrent Energy; first direct third-party portfolio acquisition

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to partnership's distributable cash flow

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners - management expects to recommend that board increase partnership's Q3 2016 cash distribution